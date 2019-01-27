Woman dies after fire destroys residence

A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in Centralia after fire destroyed a residence in the 1300 block of West Main Street, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.
The woman was removed from the residence in critical condition and taken to an area hospital, the authority said via social media.
Fire crews were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. Friday and found a “working fire” in a two-story residence, according to a news release.
The woman was the only occupant in the home. She later died at Providence Centralia Hospital.
During the blaze, Riverside Fire Authority was assisted by the Chehalis Fire Department, Lewis County Fire District 6, West Thurston Regional Fire Authority and Centralia Police Department.
The fire is under investigation.
