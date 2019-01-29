What’s Happening for Jan. 30

Wednesday
Yashiro Japanese Garden work party: The city of Olympia’s monthly volunteer work party will run 9:30 a.m. to noon at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Volunteers will weed and rake the trails and landscape. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE.
Sea level rise workshop: A joint elected officials’ workshop on the Sea Level Rise Draft Plan is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Port of Olympia offices at Percival Plaza, in the Olympics Room. Public comment will be limited to written comments. Information: olympiawa.gov/slr.
Friday
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
2019 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year celebration: Each year, one exceptional teen is selected to be the Youth of the Year. Join this event at 7 p.m. at the Lacey campus of South Puget Sound Community College to honor and celebrate five club teens as they compete for Youth of the Year, sharing stories of leadership, service and academic performance. Free. Desserts and refreshments will be served. RSVP to https://bit.ly/2ScTOrs.
Postcard Art Show closing reception: The closing reception for South Puget Sound Community College’s annual Postcard Art Exhibition will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts on campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks, live jazz music, and submit final bids before the silent art auction ends that night.
Friday and Saturday
Father and Daughter Dance gets new name: The Family Fun Dance at Capital High School — until this year known as the Father and Daughter Dance — will feature a 1950s sock hop theme with dancing, activities and ice cream. Organizers expect the traditional turnout of fathers and daughters, but also will welcome mothers, sons, grandparents and guardians. All children ages 3 and older along with the adults who care for them are welcome. The event runs 6-9 p.m. at the Capital Commons, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. Cost is $40 per adult/child couple. Parents and guardians can bring additional children for $15 each. Professional photographs will be available for $20. Advance tickets and more information can be found at chspo.org. Proceeds go to Capital High School Parent Organization, the Capital High School Foundation and the CHS Class of 2020.
Friday through Sunday
Olympia School District Education Foundation presents “Mary Poppins:” The annual musical featuring district teachers, principals and staff raises money for grants to teachers, students and schools. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Feb. 2, and 2 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3, at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center off Carlyon Avenue. General admission tickets are $12 and reserved seating is $15. Tickets available at the door or in advance at olympiasd.seatyourself.biz. To learn more about the OSDEF, go to osdef.org.
Saturday
Slime Saturday: LOTT’s WET Science Center will host a day dedicated to the ooey gooey goodness created by humans, slugs and lots of beings in between. A special presentation is planned for 2 p.m. on the hagfish, which can make four cups of slime in a fraction of a second. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.
Pizza Klatch Gayla: The annual fundraiser runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The evening will feature Cris Williamson, winner of the 2018 Americana Music’s Lifetime Achievement Award; the Righteous Mothers; comedian El Sanchez; and emcee Aleksa Manila. Pizza Klatch provides lunchtime support groups for LGBTQ+ youths and allies in Thurston County high schools and middle schools. Tickets are $25-$127. Information: pizzaklatch.org or washingtoncenter.org.
Sunday
Legislative Academy on public disclosure: This session of the weekly series will feature a member of the Sunshine Committee talking about legislation affecting public access to state information. The session runs 10-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Free and open to the public. Series runs through February.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments