Boy, 10, hit by minivan on US 101 near Olympia

By Rolf Boone

January 28, 2019 08:37 AM

A 10-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a minivan on US 101 near Oyster Bay Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver did not stop. Troopers are now looking for a silver or cream-colored minivan.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle was headed north on US 101 in lane two of the highway. The boy, according to the state patrol, also was in lane two.

After the vehicle hit the boy, he wound up on the right shoulder of the road. The driver continued north.

The road was blocked for two hours and 40 minutes, according to the state patrol.

