What was in the backpack of man accused of theft? 22 cans of Red Bull

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest last week after he broke into Hannah’s, a downtown Olympia bar.
What did he allegedly steal? Red Bull.
About 6 a.m. Thursday, Olympia police were called to the downtown bar at Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street after a report of a burglary in process, according to Thurston County Superior Court documents.
Police arrived and found a shattered bar window. They looked inside and saw the man behind the bar. Police then took positions around the building and called the man on a public address system, asking him to exit the business.
He appeared with his hands raised. The man was instructed to go to the ground, but he allegedly looked around and ran south on Columbia Street.
Police eventually caught up to the man after he lost his balance and fell to the ground, court documents show. They recovered a backpack and a hammer, which allegedly had been used on an ATM inside the business. A second backpack found at Hannah’s contained 22 cans of Red Bull, an energy drink.
The 18-year-old was treated for a cut to his hand at Providence St. Peter Hospital, then booked into the Thurston County Jail.
