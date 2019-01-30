Six restaurants seeing red, four perfect in Thurston County health inspections

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Subway
1401 Galaxy Drive NE
Jan. 24: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Note: Hot hold cabinet atop combustibles - relocate. Note: Observed excellent hand washing between tasks, only one employee on duty. Food worker cards unavailable upon request, two of six absent. Correction: Provide/obtain by Feb. 7 and make available upon request. NOTE: Back stock counter cooler/refrigerator in disrepair. May require replacement.
Subway
9335 Martin Way E
Jan. 24: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable for several employees. Correction: Provide valid cards by Feb. 7 and maintain available upon request. Non-food contact surfaces dirty with mold-like substance (unused prep unit top). Bottom used. NOTE: Facility has changed risk categories from medium to high for cooling activities. Cooling of meatballs and soup. NOTE: Employees unaware of new cooling procedures and risk category change. Reviewed email with cooling procedure. Not implemented yet.
The Firs
426 Lilly Road NE
Jan. 23: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: BBQ pork ribs in steam table at 110-115 F. These were cooked “20 minutes” ago, yet temperature loss is significant. No record of cooking or reheat temperature check. Removed from service until reheated to at least 165 F. Test paper not available for sanitizer in use (quat). Obtain in five days. Two food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks.
Lemongrass Cafe
5801 Capitol Blvd. SW, Tumwater
Jan. 17: 25 red; 16 blue
Comments: Colander of cooked shrimp being cooled on shelf at room temperature. Tub of cooked noodles cooling, covered in merchandiser cooler. Food must be placed in walk-in refrigerator for cooling, uncovered and at 2 inches of food depth. Employee eating in kitchen, also involving himself with food related activity. Food workers on break must remove themselves from food preparation area and food handling activity. Must wash hands when returning to work. Dish wash machine does not provide any sanitizing solution at final rinse. Supply bottle is empty. Maintain proper operation at all times. Must sanitize all equipment in three-compartment sink. Employee obtained knife from a collection of others stored in small container of unclear water, which was stored on floor below hand sink and food sink. Food contact items shall not be stored below plumbing fixtures and waste water drain lines. Utensil must always be stored clean and sanitized and protected from contamination. Bucket of prepared sanitizer in use had no chlorine content. Maintain at 50 ppm. Obtain test paper in five days. NOTE: Merchandiser unit in kitchen must be replaced in 90 days. This unit must not be used for cooling cooked foods prepared on site.
Indian Summer Golf & Country Club
5900 Troon Lane SE
Jan. 15: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chopped tomatoes and other various foods in both three-door preps at 42-46 F. Refrigeration shall be capable of cold holding potentially hazardous foods at 41 F or below. Adjust temperature control setting. Prep fridges need visible working thermometers. Dish wash machine sanitizing rinse reaching 149, must be at least 160 at dish surface for proper sanitizing. Manually sanitize dish ware and utensils with sanitizing solution until machine is corrected.
Farrelli’s Pizza & Pool Co.
4870 Yelm Highway, Lacey
Jan. 7: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: A bowl and cell phone stored in hand wash sink at front prep line. Keep hand wash sinks cleared and accessible at all times. Various foods in top of pizza prep at 44 F, such as diced tomatoes, ham and fresh mozzarella. Correction: Move to lower section, adjust to lower temperature setting. Three large tubs of cut lettuce store uncovered. Cover/protect from potential contamination this and other ready-to-eat foods. Employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks.
Jake’s on 4th
311 Fourth Ave. E
Dec. 28: 0 red; 7 blue
Comments: Upstairs lighting level too low, 4-5 F/C, need 10 F/C. Replace burnt out bulbs in some fixtures. (Dry storage room, tavern storage room.) In bar storage room, raise boxes of napkins, straws, etc. off floor with shelf/pallet/milk crate 6 inches off floor. Presently on floor.
No violations found
▪ Arby’s #1866 (2528 Harrison Ave. NW)
▪ Chehalis Valley Farm (Olympia Farmers Market)
▪ Ralph’s Thriftway (1908 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ Starbucks #3368 (1401 Marvin Road NE)
