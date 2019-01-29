Coroner identifies woman who died in house fire

A woman who died as a result of a Centralia house fire was identified Tuesday as Susan K. Davis, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death was “asphyxia secondary to inhalation of toxic combustible materials.”
Davis, 69, died Friday night after fire destroyed her home in the 1300 block of West Main Street, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.
The woman was removed from the residence in critical condition and later died at Providence Centralia Hospital.
Fire crews were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. Friday and found fire in the two-story home, according to a news release. The woman was the only occupant in the home.
