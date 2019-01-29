Local

Olympia man airlifted after crash on US 101

By Olympian staff

January 29, 2019 02:03 PM

An Olympia man had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning south of Shelton, according to Washington State Patrol.

The 46-year-old man was driving north on U.S. Highway 101 about 6 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck the southbound tractor-trailer’s rear tire and trailer, according to State Patrol.

State Patrol said his injuries were not life threatening. The other driver was not injured.

