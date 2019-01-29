Olympia man airlifted after crash on US 101

An Olympia man had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning south of Shelton, according to Washington State Patrol.
The 46-year-old man was driving north on U.S. Highway 101 about 6 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck the southbound tractor-trailer’s rear tire and trailer, according to State Patrol.
State Patrol said his injuries were not life threatening. The other driver was not injured.
