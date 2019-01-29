Local

State patrol says vehicle that hit boy on US 101 has been found

By Rolf Boone

January 29, 2019 03:47 PM

A vehicle that crashed into a boy over the weekend in the Olympia area on US 101 near Oyster Bay Road Northwest has been found, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Patrol said Tuesday.
However, other details about the vehicle, such as where it was found, were not being released, Natashia Kerr said. She expects detectives to release more information about the case in the coming days, she said.

Meanwhile, the 11-year-old boy, who was struck by a 2000 silver or cream-colored minivan about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

The boy reportedly has autism and had wandered away from his home in the area of US 101 and Oyster Bay Road Northwest. After the vehicle hit the boy, the driver continued north, according to the state patrol.

