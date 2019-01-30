Local

Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Mark T. Robinson Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Name: Mark T. Robinson

Age: 52

Description: White, 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 3200 block of 41st Avenue Northeast in Olympia, WA.

Criminal history: Robinson was sentenced to 143 months of confinement after he was convicted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman when he was 34. He later pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

