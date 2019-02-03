What’s Happening for Feb. 4

Monday
Lunar New Year celebration: Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple will host this free, public event from 9 p.m. to midnight at the temple, 1211 Wilson St. NE, Olympia. Folk and lion dances will be performed.
Tuesday
Where’s the Water? lecture series: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County and The Olympian present the first in a series of public meetings about Thurston County’s water resources at 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Kevin Hansen, hydrogeologist for Thurston County, will talk about ground water and stream flows, and David Troutt, natural resources director for the Nisqually Indian Tribe, will talk about how the Interstate 5 bridge over the Nisqually River serves as a dam. Free admission; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Information: http://www.lwvthurston.org/water_study_update
Thursday
Winona LaDuke speaks in Olympia: South Puget Sound Community College Artist & Lecture Series will feature Winona LaDuke at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. LaDuke is a writer, political activist, and outspoken advocate of Native American causes who writes extensively about human rights, Native land reclamation, environmental justice, and culturally based sustainability practices. General admission is $5 to $7, but free for SPSCC students, staff and faculty. Information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Black History Month History Talk: Quintard Taylor, retired University of Washington Professor of American History, will cover “Black History of Washington State” at the noon hour history talk series at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Taylor will address how even though Washington state has one of the smallest percentages of African Americans in the nation, black people have been a presence since George Bush arrived here in the mid 1800s. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or 360-786-8117.
Panorama Republicans: David Boze, communication director for the Washington Policy Center and former radio talk-show host for KTTH 770 AM, will speak on 2019 legislative issues at 2 p.m. in Panorama’s Quinault Auditorium on its Lacey Campus. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com
Saturday
Lacey Loves to Read Make Your Own Comics Workshop: This year’s Lacey Loves to Read celebrates graphic novelist Kazu Kibuishi, the author of the Amulet series. This related workshop is set up so students fourth grade through high school can try their own hands at making graphic novels and comics. The workshop with Cathy Camper starts at 2 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 300 College St. SE. Free. Information: https://cathycamper.com/ or www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/read
Chinese New Year Celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association will host a potluck dinner, cultural performance and raffle from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. Admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors, $35 for families, and kids younger than 10 get in free. Cash only at the door. Information: www.OlympiaChinese.org or contact@OlympiaChinese.org
Lion Dance performances: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple will bring its folk and lion dance teams to a number of locations: 10:30 a.m. at Liz’s Hair Spa & Waxing, 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW #C, Olympia; 11:30 a.m. at Sun Hair & Nail Salon and Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia; 12:30 p.m. Pho Hoa Restaurant, 1600 Cooper Point Road SW #620, Olympia; 1:30 p.m. Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 7321 Martin Way E., Olympia. Free and open to the public.
Relay For Life Garage Sale Fundraiser: Thousands of items will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia. Proceeds will support Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Contact: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Relay for Life Bunco Night Fundraiser: Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team is hosting a Bunco Night at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia. Tickets are $25 each. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a Taco Bar dinner followed by bunco, drawings, and lots of prizes. All donations support the American Cancer Society. Reservations: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Pre-Valentine’s Day concert: The 3 p.m. Lover’s Lane concert at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, will feature local pianist Robert Jorgensen and will be led by guest conductor Anthony Spain. Music by Mozart, Grieg and Brahms will be performed. Tickets are $7 to $60, with discounts for students and military, as well as free entry for furloughed federal employees and households with students in free and reduced-price lunch programs. Information: washingtoncenter.org and http://www.olympiasymphony.org
