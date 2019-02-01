Deaths for Feb. 1

Eben, Robert A., 94, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Larue, Christopher, 42, Yelm, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Webb, Amberson (also known as Andy Wilson), 81, Lacey, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at The Cottages of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments