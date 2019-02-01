Woman who was shot and killed by husband who said he ‘was pushed too far’ is identified

A woman shot and killed by her husband in Lewis County was identified this week as Frances A. Reed, 67, of Onalaska, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
Reed died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds the night of Jan. 22.
Her husband, Bruce E. Reed, who has since appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on a first-degree murder charge, told deputies on Jan. 22 they had been arguing about remodeling their home and finances.
Deputies reported that the man told them he was “pushed too far.” After the shooting, the man called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.
Deputies and fire crews were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 22 to the 200 block of Burchett Road in Onalaska. Investigators found the woman’s body outside the home.
