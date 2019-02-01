Freezing weather forecast triggers ‘code blue’ advisory to increase shelter options

Freezing weather is in the Olympia area forecast, including a chance of lowland snow on Monday, and that has Thurston County Public Health and Social Services issuing a “code blue” advisory to increase shelter options.
The increased shelter capacity begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the county announced in a news release.
During this period, the following shelter options will be available:
▪ For single men and women: Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. E. Olympia, WA.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ For families with children: Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place, 837 Seventh Avenue SE Olympia, WA.
▪ For youth, ages 18-24: Community Youth Services, 520 Pear St. SE Olympia, WA.
Donations of blankets, coffee, creamer, cup of soups and other snacks are needed. Those items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. E., after 8 p.m. during the code blue period.
For volunteer opportunities, go to www.iwshelter.org, or send an email to homeless and affordable housing coordinator, Keylee Marineau, at keylee.marineau@co.thurston.wa.us.
For more information, call Thurston County’s coordinated entry shelter and housing hotline at 844-628-7343.
Comments