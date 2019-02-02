Deaths for Feb. 3

Cantrell, Stacy Teresa Elizabeth, 58, Oakville, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Maxfield, Samual, 70, Lacey, died Jan. 31, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schwindt, Ronald John, 85, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thomas, Yvonne Louise, 77, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
