North Thurston High School’s Emma Waldon is your 2019 Lakefair queen

North Thurston High School Student Emma Waldon has been named the 2019 Capital Lakefair queen, the organization announced.
Waldon was named queen as part of the Capital Lakefair royalty scholarship program coronation. The coronation was held Saturday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Olympia.
The queen also has a royal court. They are: Princess Bridgette Byerly of River Ridge High School; Princess Cassidy Walchak-Sloan of Olympia High School; Princess Ruby Roebuck of Avanti High School; Princess Eleanor Kim of Black Hills High School.
The queen and court will now represent Capital Lakefair at parades and events throughout the state.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Each participant receives a $500 scholarship, according to a news release. The five women selected to serve on the royal court also receive an additional $2,500 scholarship, while the queen receives an additional $4,500.
Since the early 1970s, Capital Lakefair has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to more than 270 area young women.
Comments