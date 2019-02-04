Snow delays school, slows traffic in Olympia area

About two inches of snow fell in the Olympia area overnight, and that has either delayed or closed Thurston County schools and colleges for Monday, Feb. 4.
According to emergency school information:
-Olympia School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool and morning buses are on snow routes. There is no out-of-district transportation and no zero hour classes. Also, no before-school activities and no Avanti High School morning program, periods 1-3.
-North Thurston Public Schools: Two hours late. No preschool and no out-of-district transportation.
-Rochester School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.
-Yelm Community Schools: Two hours late. No preschool, no out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.
-Rainier School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
-Tumwater School District: Closed.
-Griffin School District: Two hours late, morning buses on snow routes.
-Tenino School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation. No buses will run on Wright Street, Blumauer Hill, Church Hill or Chein Hill. Breakfast will not be served.
-The Evergreen Green State College: Opening at 10 a.m.
-South Puget Sound Community College: Closed, but mission-essential staff report. Lacey campus closed, too.
-Saint Martin’s University: Opening at 10 a.m.
