Human remains found in Lewis County

Human remains were found Sunday morning in south Chehalis near the 1900 block of Centralia Alpha Road, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
About 10 a.m., Lewis County 911 received a call from a man who said he had found them while looking for “recyclable refuse,” according to a news release.
Details about the cause, manner of death and the person’s identity have yet to be released.
Anyone with information about the human remains is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County 911 at 360-740-1105.
