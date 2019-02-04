Coroner IDs girl killed in I-5 crash in Olympia on Saturday

Sixteen-year-old Natalya Martinez of Hermiston, Oregon died Saturday in a wreck on Interstate 5 in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
The wreck happened Saturday afternoon on northbound I-5 near milepost 107. The crash delayed traffic for more than three hours and injured three people. Martinez died at the scene.
According to the Washington State Patrol:
About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old Poulsbo man was headed north on I-5 in a Ford Focus when he crashed into a Nissan Altima.
The Altima, according to the state patrol, had stopped behind a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-5.
After the collision, the Ford Focus rolled and came to a stop in lanes one and four. The Altima came to a stop in lane one.
A Hermiston, Oregon, family, including the 16-year-old girl, was in the Nissan.
A 42-year-old woman was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. The 48-year-old man driving the car was not injured and neither was a 14-year-old boy.
The Poulsbo man also was injured and so was his passenger: An eight-year-old Shelton girl. Both were taken to Providence.
The Poulsbo man faces possible charges of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment. Although suspected of being impaired, information released late Saturday said whether drugs or alcohol were involved was an unknown.
