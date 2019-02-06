Restaurant inspections for Feb. 6

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane NW, Olympia
Jan. 24: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Several items in walk-in between 42-44 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Correction: FSE called during inspection and made adjustment. Monitor and adjust as needed. Several items in cold hold drawer on cook line between 47-48 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Correction: All foods removed from cold hold drawers to walk-in. Build-up of plastic observed behind drawers blocking air flow, clean and test prior to putting foods back in. Chlorine sanitizer greater than 200 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be held between 50-100 ppm, use test strips to verify. Correction: Refresh and test. NOTE: Increase cleaning frequency behind cold hold drawers and under fryers.
Evergreen Cafe & Gyros
2413 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Jan. 24: 20 red; 15 blue
Comments: 30-45 day first inspection. CLOSED DUE TO IMMINENT HEALTH HAZARD. No hot water available at time of inspection, closure required. No hot water available at hand wash sinks or facility. Paper towels not available at back hand wash sink. All hand wash sinks must be stocked with hot water (100 F or higher), soap and paper towels. Correction: Facility closed until hot water is restored. Install paper towel holder above hand wash sink and provide towels. Facility operating without hot water. Food establishment cannot be open when hot water is not available, facility must close when hot water is not available. Correction: Facility closed until hot water restored. Frozen cheese thawing on counter top at room temperature. Frozen foods must be thawed using an approved method (i.e. completely submerged under running water, under refrigeration, or in microwave). Corrected. Cheese moved into cooler. Chlorine sanitizer at greater than 200 ppm, sanitizer cloth stored on counter top. Chlorine sanitizer must be held at 50-100 ppm, sanitizer wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Corrected: Sanitizer diluted and tested at 100 ppm, cloth moved. No sanitizer test strips available. Test strips must be used to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use chlorine test strips. Hand wash signs not posted at hand wash sinks. All hand wash sinks must have adequate signage posted directing employees to wash. Correction: Obtain and hang.
Happy Teriyaki
8205 Martin Way E
Jan. 23: 60 red; 8 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Cook had pot of water at grill station to wash hands. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink as required when required. (CDI - pot removed, hands washed.) Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink inaccessible, bucket and thawing meat blocking access. Correction: Ensure access to stocked hand sinks at all times. Correction: Maintain PHF in temperature control above 135 F or 41 F or lower. Do not store on counter. Improper thawing, chicken and beef thawing at room temperature. Correction: Thaw by approved method. In refrigeration, under running water, in microwave. Wiping cloths stored on counter/s. Correction: Store in use wiping cloths in properly maintained sanitizer. NOTE: All storage must be 6 inches off ground or sealed. Additional shelving in walk-in. Re-inspection required. Fee $220.
