Local

Weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday

By Olympian staff

February 04, 2019 06:16 PM

Snow day a heyday for young sledders at Jim Brown Park

Kids and parents alike have a snowball of fun on the very popular sledding hill in Tumwater's Jim Brown Park Monday as several local school districts canceled their Feb. 4th classes due to the weather.
By
Up Next
Kids and parents alike have a snowball of fun on the very popular sledding hill in Tumwater's Jim Brown Park Monday as several local school districts canceled their Feb. 4th classes due to the weather.
By

Here are weather-related delays and closures for Tuesday. This list will be updated as more are announced.

Evergreen Christian School (Olympia): Classes will begin at 10 a.m. No before-school care or activities. Preschool classes 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Olympia School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no zero-hour classes, no before-school activities, no Avanti High School A.M. program (periods 1-3). Morning buses will be on snow routes. Breakfast and lunch will be served throughout the district

Rainier School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation

Shelton School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no zero period

  Comments  