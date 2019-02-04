Weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday

Here are weather-related delays and closures for Tuesday. This list will be updated as more are announced.
▪ Evergreen Christian School (Olympia): Classes will begin at 10 a.m. No before-school care or activities. Preschool classes 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
▪ Olympia School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no zero-hour classes, no before-school activities, no Avanti High School A.M. program (periods 1-3). Morning buses will be on snow routes. Breakfast and lunch will be served throughout the district
▪ Rainier School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Shelton School District: Two-hour delay, no A.M. preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no zero period
Comments