What’s Happening for Feb. 6

Thursday
Winona LaDuke speaks in Olympia: South Puget Sound Community College Artist & Lecture Series will feature Winona LaDuke at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. LaDuke is a writer, political activist, and outspoken advocate of Native American causes who writes extensively about human rights, Native land reclamation, environmental justice, and culturally based sustainability practices. General admission is $5 to $7, but free for SPSCC students, staff and faculty. Information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Black History Month History Talk: Quintard Taylor, retired University of Washington Professor of American History, will cover “Black History of Washington State” at the noon hour history talk series at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Taylor will address how even though Washington state has one of the smallest percentages of African Americans in the nation, black people have been a presence since George Bush arrived here in the mid 1800s. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or 360-786-8117.
Panorama Republicans: David Boze, communication director for the Washington Policy Center and former radio talk-show host for KTTH 770 AM, will speak on 2019 legislative issues at 2 p.m. in Panorama’s Quinault Auditorium on its Lacey Campus. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com
Winter Cookbook Club: The winter gathering of the Browsers Bookshop Cookbook Club will be at 7 p.m. and feature sometimes-food-writer Kelli Samson and Browsers Bookshop owner Andrea Griffith. This is a potluck-style event with every attendee choosing a recipe from the cookbook to share with the group. This season’s cookbook is Dorie Greenspan’s “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook.” The event is limited to 16 participants; purchase of the cookbook at Browsers confirms your place on the list. Browsers is at 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
Friday
“And Now We Know” exhibition opening reception: A new exhibit subtitled “Indigenous Artists Write the World” will be on display from Feb. 7 to March 8 at the Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. A free opening reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. Friday and will feature refreshments and readings by Sara Marie Ortiz, Angie Morrill, Arianne True and Erin Tail. The exhibition features indigenous artists of the Pacific Northwest working across media at the intersection of literary and visual arts. The gallery also will so host a library with a selection of publications by local Native writers. Information: yehawshow.com.
Saturday
Lacey Loves to Read Make Your Own Comics Workshop: This year’s Lacey Loves to Read celebrates graphic novelist Kazu Kibuishi, the author of the Amulet series. This related workshop is set up so students fourth grade through high school can try their own hands at making graphic novels and comics. The workshop with Cathy Camper starts at 2 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 300 College St. SE. Free. Information: https://cathycamper.com/ or www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/read
Chinese New Year Celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association will host a potluck dinner, cultural performance and raffle from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. Admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors, $35 for families, and kids younger than 10 get in free. Cash only at the door. Information: www.OlympiaChinese.org or contact@OlympiaChinese.org
Lion Dance performances: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple will bring its folk and lion dance teams to a number of locations: 10:30 a.m. at Liz’s Hair Spa & Waxing, 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW #C, Olympia; 11:30 a.m. at Sun Hair & Nail Salon and Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia; 12:30 p.m. Pho Hoa Restaurant, 1600 Cooper Point Road SW #620, Olympia; 1:30 p.m. Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 7321 Martin Way E., Olympia. Free and open to the public.
Relay For Life Garage Sale Fundraiser: Thousands of items will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia. Proceeds will support Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Contact: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Relay for Life Bunco Night Fundraiser: Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team is hosting a Bunco Night at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia. Tickets are $25 each. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a Taco Bar dinner followed by bunco, drawings, and lots of prizes. All donations support the American Cancer Society. Reservations: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Olympia Valentine’s Day 5K: This run-walk at 9 a.m. starts and finishes in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Money raised will go to the Thurston County Food Bank’s FORkids program. Kids are welcome, but dogs are not. Cost is $30 in advance, $35 day of the race. Registration is from 8-8:45 a.m. at the park playground or register in advance at www.active.com/olympia-wa/running/distance-running-races/5th-annual-valentine-s-day-5k-2019
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Pre-Valentine’s Day concert: The 3 p.m. Lover’s Lane concert at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, will feature local pianist Robert Jorgensen and will be led by guest conductor Anthony Spain. Music by Mozart, Grieg and Brahms will be performed. Tickets are $7 to $60, with discounts for students and military, as well as free entry for furloughed federal employees and households with students in free and reduced-price lunch programs. Information: washingtoncenter.org and http://www.olympiasymphony.org
Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey, in the Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant. Rachel Mullins from Elma will perform a concert of love songs. The inspirational speaker will be Donna Paris of Oregon, who will speak about overcoming fears. Lunch and program costs $16. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Feb. 7 if possible.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: Thurston County has been developing its own climate action plans and this forum will provide an update on current plans, and how individuals can contribute to this effort. The speaker will be Tom Crawford, chair of the Thurston County Climate Action Team. The event runs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level).
