Have you seen this man? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are looking for a man who has an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.
Kyler J. Deckert, 25, is wanted for failing to report to his community corrections officer, according to DOC information.
He is described as six feet tall. He weighs 175 pounds and has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Deckert is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
