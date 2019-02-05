Local

Police looking for white SUV wanted in connection to armed robbery in Olympia area

By Rolf Boone

February 05, 2019 11:50 AM

Law enforcement is searching for a white SUV wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the Olympia area.
About 11 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect, described as a woman, entered Our Community Credit Union at 6541 Sexton Drive Northwest, according to Thurston County dispatchers.

That location is near Steamboat Island.

She was reportedly wearing a hoodie, mask, red sunglasses and was holding a handgun. She later left in a white SUV, possibly a Mercedes, according to dispatchers.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and Olympia police initially responded to the emergency.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

