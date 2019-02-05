Police looking for white SUV wanted in connection to armed robbery in Olympia area

Law enforcement is searching for a white SUV wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the Olympia area.
About 11 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect, described as a woman, entered Our Community Credit Union at 6541 Sexton Drive Northwest, according to Thurston County dispatchers.
That location is near Steamboat Island.
She was reportedly wearing a hoodie, mask, red sunglasses and was holding a handgun. She later left in a white SUV, possibly a Mercedes, according to dispatchers.
Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and Olympia police initially responded to the emergency.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
