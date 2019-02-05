Bail set at $250,000 for driver accused in vehicular death of 16-year-old Oregon girl

Bail was set at $250,000 this week for David W. Willis, the 40-year-old Poulsbo man who crashed into a 16-year-old Oregon girl on northbound I-5 over the weekend and killed her. She died at the scene.
Willis also was hurt, as were two other people, plus traffic was delayed for more than three hours on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax on Monday found probable cause for vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless endangerment. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, court documents show.
According to charging documents:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Natalya Martinez, 16, of Hermiston, Oregon, was driving a Nissan Altima when she pulled to the right shoulder because of a flat tire.
She called roadside assistance, and while waiting apparently moved to sit in the back seat with her teenage brother.
Meanwhile, her mother and an uncle showed up and pulled directly behind the Nissan.
Multiple witnesses told law enforcement that Willis was driving his Ford Focus wagon erratically and at one point left the road and drove onto the shoulder in what was described as an attempt to pass slower traffic.
“Willis struck the left rear of the Altima at freeway speeds, causing both vehicles to rotate violently,” the documents read.
Later, Willis allegedly told detectives that he takes several prescription medications for pain and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. He also told detectives that he suffers from seizures.
The 42-year-old mother was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The 48-year-old uncle was not injured and neither was Martinez’s brother. Willis also was injured and so was his passenger, his 8-year-old daughter.
Both were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment.
Comments