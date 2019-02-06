Fire at northeast Olympia home causes $115,000 in damage, OFD says

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a northeast Olympia home early Wednesday.
Olympia Fire Department responded to the 900 block of McCormick Street Northeast about 4:45 a.m. for a fire in the attic of a one-story home. The home’s resident, who discovered the fire and called 911, was not injured, according to OFD.
Initial damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the home’s contents.
