Couple unaccounted for after overnight fire near Olympia, chief says

Fire officials say two people are unaccounted for after a fire overnight destroyed a home north of Olympia.
Crews were called to the 4300 block of Lemon Road Northeast about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The two-story house and attached garage were destroyed, said South Bay Fire Chief Brian VanCamp.
VanCamp said investigators are trying to determine if the man and woman who lived there were home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is also unknown.
Crews from Olympia Fire Department, Lacey Fire District 3 and McLane Black Lake Fire Department assisted.
