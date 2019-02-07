Local

Couple unaccounted for after overnight fire near Olympia, chief says

By Abby Spegman

February 07, 2019 10:04 AM

Fire officials say two people are unaccounted for after a fire overnight destroyed a home north of Olympia.

Crews were called to the 4300 block of Lemon Road Northeast about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The two-story house and attached garage were destroyed, said South Bay Fire Chief Brian VanCamp.

VanCamp said investigators are trying to determine if the man and woman who lived there were home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Crews from Olympia Fire Department, Lacey Fire District 3 and McLane Black Lake Fire Department assisted.

Abby Spegman

Abby Spegman joined The Olympian in 2017. She covers the city of Olympia and a little bit of everything else. She previously worked at newspapers in Oregon, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

