Here’s the latest best guess on Friday’s snow

Olympia may have been spared the worst of this week’s snow, but we’re in for another round that will likely deliver 3-4 inches starting Friday afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The heaviest snow will be Friday night into Saturday.
On a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Reid Wolcott, a NWS warning coordination meteorologist, cautioned while that is the most likely snowfall for our area, we could see double that.
The Seattle area is expected to get 4-6 inches but could get a foot.
“We’re going to get some snow out of this. The question is how much,” said Wolcott, who warned the snow could pick up in time for Friday evening’s commute.
A winter storm watch — which means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice that may impact travel — has been issued for lowlands of Thurston County from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon.
NWS says a second storm system Sunday is possible with yet another later in the week.
Thurston County health officials have added overnight homeless shelter beds until further notice due to the cold. Officials said Wednesday they would reassess every 72 hours but that freezing temperatures were expected to stick around until mid-February.
