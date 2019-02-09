What’s Happening for Feb. 9

Saturday
Chinese New Year celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association will host a potluck dinner, cultural performance and raffle from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. Admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors, $35 for families, and kids younger than 10 get in free. Cash only at the door. Information: OlympiaChinese.org or contact@OlympiaChinese.org.
Lion Dance performances: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple will bring its folk and lion dance teams to a number of locations: 10:30 a.m. at Liz’s Hair Spa & Waxing, 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW Suite C, Olympia; 11:30 a.m. at Sun Hair & Nail Salon and Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia; 12:30 p.m. Pho Hoa Restaurant, 1600 Cooper Point Road SW Suite 620, Olympia; 1:30 p.m. Emperor’s Palace Restaurant, 7321 Martin Way E., Olympia. Free and open to the public.
Olympia Valentine’s Day 5K: This run-walk at 9 a.m. starts and finishes in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Money raised will go to the Thurston County Food Bank’s FORkids program. Kids are welcome, but dogs are not. Cost is $30 in advance, $35 day of the race. Registration is from 8-8:45 a.m. at the park playground or register at bit.ly/2SD890x.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Pre-Valentine’s Day concert: The 3 p.m. Lover’s Lane concert at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, will feature South Sound pianist Robert Jorgensen and will be led by guest conductor Anthony Spain. Music by Mozart, Grieg and Brahms will be performed. Tickets are $7 to $60, with discounts for students and military, and free entry for furloughed federal employees and households with students in free and reduced-price lunch programs. Information: washingtoncenter.org and olympiasymphony.org.
35th Legislative District Democrats: 35th Legislative District Democrats will present the first of a series of workshops titled “Are YOU Oriented?” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mason County PUD 3, 2621 Johns Prairie Road, Shelton. The purpose of the workshop is to provide participants with an overview of the geopolitical landscape. The workshop series is open without charge to Democrats within the 35th Legislative District; however, a $25 annual membership will be encouraged. RSVP to branchgilby4az@cox.net.
Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey, in the Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant. Rachel Mullins from Elma will perform a concert of love songs. The speaker will be Donna Paris of Oregon, who will speak about overcoming fears. Lunch and program costs $16. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: Thurston County has been developing its own climate action plans and this forum will provide an update on current plans and how individuals can contribute to this effort. The speaker will be Tom Crawford, chair of the Thurston County Climate Action Team. The event runs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level).
Wednesday
Cancer Wellness Workshops: Mason General Hospital and Harmony Hill Retreat Center are offering a 12-month series of Cancer Wellness Workshops every second Wednesday of the month through January 2020. The first class, “Opening Circle: A Welcoming Community of Support and Learning” will be presented from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room at Mason General Hospital. Hosted by Kelly Mattheis and facilitated by Harmony Hill faculty member Melissa Layer, the first class will begin with introductions and an overview of the yearlong program. Classes include group discussions, journaling, gentle movement and creative arts. Program is free and open to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, survivors, their companions and caregivers. Early registration is recommended. For information and to register, call Kelly at 360-432-7706 or email patientnavigator@masongeneral.com.
Education Summit and Education EXPO at Thurston Chamber Forum: The event begins at 11 a.m. at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus. Attendees will learn how South Sound schools are preparing students to enter the workforce and they’ll hear from business owners about the skills they want new employees to have. The keynote speaker will be Suzan “Suzi” LeVine, commissioner of the state Employment Security Department. Admission, which includes lunch, is $35, $25 for prepaid chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
Book signing by Olympian humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm: Wilhelm’s new book “True Tales of Puget Sound” is a collection of stories taken from the lore of 20 Puget Sound communities. She will sell and sign books and chat with readers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olympian, 522 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Admission is free.
First aid and CPR class: Mason General Hospital is offering the course from 5-9 p.m. at The Learning Center in the Gateway Center on Olympic Highway North in Shelton. Learn the basics of first Aid, CPR and AED application to adults, children and infants and earn an eCard. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required to cover the cost of books and materials, and a Spanish interpreter can be made available if needed. Comfortable clothing is suggested for all participants, and registration is advised by calling the Learning Center at 360-427-3609.
Fruit tree pruning workshop: GRuB’s monthly free workshop will be from noon to 3 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Glen Bushman from the South Sound Fruit Society will teach the hands-on workshop with GRuB’s farm manager Heather Rudich, who will teach tips and techniques for how to prune and trellis raspberries. Thirty spots are available for this workshop. Anyone is welcome but veterans and their families have priority when scheduling. RSVP to Beau@goodgrub.org or 360-753-5522.
‘Sketchtasy’ author event: Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore is the author of a memoir and three novels, and the editor of five nonfiction anthologies. She will talk at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, discussing her novel “Sketchtasy,” about the perils of gay culture in the mid-1990s. Free; for adults. This event will be after regular hours, no other library services will be available.
Friday
Climate Conversation about orcas and other Puget Sound mammals: John Calambokidis, senior research biologist with Cascadia Research, will talk about how ocean noise, ship strikes, entanglement and warming ocean waters harm marine mammals. The free talk runs from 6:30-8 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. To register, visit streamteam.info. Drop-ins welcome.
Finding and writing grants workshop: The city of Yelm, Thurston Economic Development Council and Thurston Regional Planning Council are offering a free workshop about funding and grants. Presenters will talk about available funding opportunities, how to determine if you qualify, how to tell your story and ideas for additional training. To register, go to bit.ly/253oAok.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments