Shelton police seeking public’s help to find Domino’s robber

Shelton police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Sunday evening.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10, light-skinned man who looks to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt.
About 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the man entered the Domino’s Pizza on North First Street in Shelton, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the employees. He fled with a small amount of cash, according to police.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office initiated a K9 search, but the suspect was not found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton police detectives at 360-432-5135.
