What’s Happening for Feb. 14

Thursday
Book signing by Olympian humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm: Wilhelm’s new “True Tales of Puget Sound” is a collection of stories taken from the lore of 20 different Puget Sound communities. She will sell and sign books and chat with readers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olympian, 522 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Admission is free.
First aid and CPR class: Mason General Hospital is offering the course from 5-9 p.m. at The Learning Center in the Gateway Center on Olympic Highway North in Shelton. Learn the basics of First Aid, CPR and AED application to adults, children and infants and earn an eCard. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials, and a Spanish interpreter can be made available if needed. Comfortable clothing is suggested for all participants, and registration is advised by calling the Learning Center at 360-427-3609.
Fruit tree pruning workshop: GRuB’s monthly free workshop will be from noon to 3 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Glen Bushman from the South Sound Fruit Society will teach the hands-on workshop with GRuB’s farm manager Heather Rudich, who will teach tips and techniques for how to prune and trellis raspberries. There are 30 spots available for this workshop. Anyone is welcome but veterans and their families have priority when scheduling. RSVP to Beau@goodgrub.org or 360-753-5522.
“Sketchtasy” author event: Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore is the award-winning author of a memoir and three novels, and the editor of five non-fiction anthologies. She will talk at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, discussing her novel “Sketchtasy,” about the perils of gay culture in the mid 1990s. Free; for adults. This event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available.
Friday
Climate Conversation about orcas and other Puget Sound mammals: John Calambokidis, senior research biologist with Cascadia Research, will talk about how threats such as ocean noise, ship strikes, entanglement and warming ocean waters critically impact marine mammal populations. The free talk runs from 6:30-8 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. To register, visit streamteam.info. Drop-ins welcome.
Finding and writing grants workshop: The city of Yelm, Thurston Economic Development Council and Thurston Regional Planning Council are offering a free interactive workshop about funding and grants. Presenters will talk about available funding opportunities, how to determine if you qualify, how to tell your story, and ideas for additional training. To register, go to https://bit.ly/253oAok
Saturday
Human trafficking program: Robert Beiser, the executive director of Seattle Against Slavery, will present a program titled, “Modern Slavery: Understanding human trafficking in the 21st Century,” at 1 p.m. at Centralia College’s Washington Hall, 600 Centralia College Blvd. Free.
Wine Tastings at the Marina: Boston Harbor Marina will host a wine tasting from 5-8 p.m. in its tap room.
Sunday
Glass Fuse and Sip: You can make two fused glass sun catchers or magnets and receive two beverages at a workshop taught by glass artist Leslie Goldstein from 1-4 p.m. at Three Magnets Brewing Company, 600 Franklin St., Olympia. All ages welcome. Projects should take not more than an hour. Drop ins welcome. The price is $35 and covers materials. For more information or to reserve your time slot, call or text Goldstein at 360-791-9759 or e-mail lagoldstein@comcast.net.
Tuesday
Full STEAM Ahead with the Timberland Regional Library: Library staff will be at the Bucoda Town Hall's South Room, 202 S. Main St., for an evening of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities for all ages. From 5-7 p.m., they will offer hands-on activities that require problem solving, critical thinking, and leadership skills. Free.
Evergreen hosts speakers for independent Pacific islands: Three indigenous community organizers from Okinawa, Guam, and Hawai’i will speak from 7-9 p.m. about the growing movements against U.S. military bases on indigenous lands and environmentally sensitive areas, and for a demilitarized, nuclear-free, and independent Pacific. The three women will speak in Purce Hall 1 at The Evergreen State College, . This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see https://sites.evergreen.edu/OceaniaRising
StoryOly: This month’s story slam has the theme “Urgent.” Storytelling starts at 7 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m., and are pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $5-$10. Half of all ticket sales go to Olympia charities and nonprofits. 21 and older only. Information: storyoly.com
Wednesday
"Mother Winter" book launch with Sophia Shalmiyev: Former Olympia resident Sophia Shalmiyev will launch her debut memoir, "Mother Winter," with a reading, Q&A session, and live music by Dior from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Born to a Russian mother and an Azerbaijani father, Shalmiyev was raised in the oppressiveness of 1980s Leningrad. Her book recounts her journeys as an immigrant, an artist, and a woman raised without her mother. For adults. This event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595.
Lunch & Learn at Mills & Mills Funeral Home: The funeral home will host a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. where a licensed funeral director will discuss the process of what to do when a death has occurred. A Family Service Counselor also will provide free Personal Planning Guides to attendees. Mills & Mills is at 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2193970234265149/
Networking and Comedy Show to Support the Tenino Food Bank: NetworkConnect is hosting this event from 5-9 p.m. at Scatter Creek Winery & Brewing, 237 Sussex Ave. W., Tenino. Networking starts at 5 p.m., comedy show starts at 6:30 p.m. There also will be wine and beer tasting. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the food bank, as well as an appetizer to share. Information: www.facebook.com/events/1054982211338938/
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
