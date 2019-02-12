Power outages spike in Thurston County after Monday’s snowfall

Puget Sound Energy had whittled the number of Thurston County customers without power to about 1,000 on Monday, but a new storm caused that number to rise again Tuesday, a spokesman said.
The utility was trying to address about 3,500 outages in the county on Tuesday, Andrew Padula said.
One of the culprits: A substation in the Madrona Beach area went down Monday after a tree fell into it, he said.
Outages spiked throughout the region, but were especially bad in Thurston, Kitsap and King counties on Tuesday, he said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
It’s been a tough few days in Thurston County. Snow began falling Friday and piled up to about 18 inches through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. That was followed by rain Monday night, producing a new challenge: slick and slushy conditions, intermixed with walls of snow, which made driving difficult.
Over the weekend, peak outages in the county rose to 32,000 customers, Padula said. An additional challenge for PSE, he said, was accessing side streets buried in snow. In one case, a crew got stuck in the snow.
And there’s a new challenge for the Olympia area: After a day of rain and rising temperatures, the overnight lows could dip below freezing, changing the puddles to ice and possibly producing snow showers.
The forecast calls for a 30-40 percent chance of rain or snow through Wednesday night, followed by a 70 percent chance of a rain/snow mixture on Thursday.
Thursday night through Friday night calls for rain, with highs in the mid 40s.
Comments