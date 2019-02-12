Power outages spike in Thurston County after Monday’s snowfall

Using twin cranes, a crew from Ron’s Stump Removal & Tree Service, remove a series of large sections from a 100-foot Red Oak tree in the 1400 block of Legion Way in Olympia Sunday morning. A nearby homeowner had noticed cracks in several large branches earlier and after an inspection its removal was deemed necessary, according to arborist Kevin McFarland from Sound Urban Forestry. He added that the tree damage was weather-related. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com