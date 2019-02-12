Local

Lacey police remind residents not to leave idling cars unattended

By Rolf Boone

February 12, 2019 12:44 PM

Lacey Police Department announced Tuesday that there’s been a recent increase in idling unattended cars being stolen.
Even snow won’t deter these thieves.

That’s according to the Lacey Police Department, which announced Tuesday that there’s been a recent increase in idling unattended cars being stolen.

Why is the car left idling and unattended? The owner of the vehicle is trying to warm it up.

Lacey police ask that you do not leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

Anyone with information about a recent incident involving a stolen idling car is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

