Another storm, another big question: Why was power out for so long?

Olympia resident Barbara Burgener has lived in Alaska and Eastern Washington, but it wasn’t until she moved to Olympia that she experienced losing power to her home on a regular basis.
In the 22 years that she has called the city home, she has lost power about 10 times, including for 50 hours during recent snowstorms that blew through the area on Feb. 8-11.
Burgener and others reached out to The Olympian during the storms, frustrated by the extent of the outage and what they felt was a lack of communication and information about when power would be restored. Bellevue-based Puget Sound Energy is the primary utility in Thurston County.
“As we get older, it gets harder,” she said about losing power.
She used a generator during the outage, which supplied enough power to run her refrigerator, a toaster oven and a hot plate.
“I’m not a camper, but I’ve learned to be a camper,” she said.
Burgener doesn’t exactly live in a rural area. In fact, her home is on Governor Stevens Avenue, which is in an Olympia neighborhood located between the South Capitol neighborhood and Tumwater.
A Puget Sound Energy spokesman, however, defended the utility, saying it regularly communicated information about power restoration efforts via its website, social media and a smart phone app. Customers also can reach the utility by phone and report outages to customer service agents on a 24/7 basis, Andrew Padula said.
“Agents do their best to respond to outage complaints,” he said.
Padula also acknowledged that PSE encountered some challenges during the recent storms.
Eighteen inches of snow
About 18 inches of snow fell in the Olympia area during the storms, according to the National Weather Service. And problems mounted quickly after the first wave of snow dumped about 10 inches Friday night into Saturday morning.
It was during that first storm when a tree fell onto a power substation — and a substation can supply power to thousands of customers — and it went down, Padula said. PSE finally had to bring in a mobile substation to provide power, he said.
That substation is near The Evergreen State College.
The college was on generator power for about 15 hours over the weekend, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, spokeswoman Allison Anderson said. Power was restored about 7 p.m. Sunday, she said.
During the outage, the cafeteria was operational and the Community Activities Building, a student gathering spot, had lights and heat, she said.
Later, PSE was closing in on the final few outages in the county when more snow arrived Monday and knocked out power to a second substation in the Madrona Beach area. The snowfall also was deep enough that Padula was aware of one PSE crew that got stuck in the snow, and then there were the usual storm-related problems: tree branches and limbs falling onto power lines, or the tree itself leaning into power lines and causing outages.
Olympia resident Burgerner questioned why more isn’t done to trim trees, but Padula said a tree-trimming schedule is posted weekly on the PSE website. Although remember this: PSE services a 10-county area, including Thurston.
Oversight
The state Utility and Transportation Commission, which is based in Olympia but soon will move to Lacey, regulates the rates and services of investor-owned utilities like PSE.
Spokeswoman Kate Griffith said the UTC has received consumer complaints and inquiries related to recent outages, but she couldn’t comment on them because they are active cases.
She also pointed out that PSE has a customer service guarantee program that was put to wider use after a major storm blew through the area in January 2012.
“The waiver allowed PSE to automatically provide a $50 refund to all customers who experienced a 120 consecutive-hour power outage during that storm,” Griffith said in an email.
In that storm, some Thurston County residents were without power for a week.
It was also during 2012 that frustrations about PSE bubbled up to the surface in the form of a grassroots effort to electrify Thurston PUD, a water utility, to replace PSE in the county. Proposition 1, as it came to be known, went down to defeat in the November general election.
