The new year is off to a good start if you’re a prospective Thurston County home buyer

If you’re a prospective Thurston County home buyer who has grown weary of multiple offers or lack of selection, then January was for you.
That’s because the inventory of single-family homes in January was nine percent higher than this time a year ago, according to new Northwest Multiple Listing Service data released this month.
The number of single-family homes for sale rose to 483 units from 442 units in January 2018.
And it’s not just in Thurston County. Inventory levels more than doubled in King and Snohomish counties from the year-ago period, and they were 18 percent higher in Pierce County, the data show.
Why is inventory higher? Seasonal factors play a role (it is January after all), plus sales continue to slow. Sales fell four percent in Thurston County last month from a year ago, the data show.
Sales also dipped 2 percent in King County, 11 percent in Snohomish County and 9 percent in Pierce County.
Despite the higher inventory, it’s not a buyer’s market just yet. A healthy balance between buyer and seller is thought to have four to six months of inventory. It was higher in January, which translates to about two months of inventory in Thurston County.
Meanwhile, sellers will be happy to know that median price rose 10.5 percent.
A closer look at the Thurston County single-family home data for January 2019:
▪ Sales fell 4.68 percent to 265 units from 278 units.
▪ Median price rose 10.5 percent to $315,000 from $285,000.
▪ Pending sales were essentially flat, rising to 444 units from 439 units.
A closer look at the Thurston County condo data for January 2019:
▪ Sales fell to 15 units from 20 units.
▪ Median price fell to $179,900 from $192,000.
▪ Pending sales fell to 15 units from 20 units.
Source: Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
