One dead after travel trailer catches fire in Mason County

One person is dead after a travel trailer fire in Mason County on Thursday evening.
According to Central Mason Fire-EMS, crews responding to the structure fire off Mason Lake Road about 5 p.m. found a fully involved travel trailer that was being used as a residence.
Access to the site was difficult due to snow that had built up on the property.
One person in the trailer was able to get out. The name of the deceased was not immediately released.
The fire is under investigation.
