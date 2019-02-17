Local

Infant girl, plus woman holding her, suffer gunshot wounds after man ‘shows off’ handgun at party

By Rolf Boone

February 17, 2019 09:48 AM

A 21-year-old Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment Saturday night after a handgun discharged at a Thurston County party.
The bullet went through a 1-year-old girl’s leg and continued into the pelvis of a 20-year-old woman who was holding the child, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both later underwent surgery at area hospitals and were considered to be in stable condition.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 9000 block of Boulder Lane Southeast.

They discovered the following:

Six adults were having a party at which alcohol, marijuana and ecstasy were allegedly being consumed. One of the men at the party was armed with a 9mm handgun. Deputies say he had a concealed carry permit for that weapon.

Later, the party-goers decide to compare tattoos. The man with the gun takes off his pants to show a leg tattoo. He hands his gun to another man, who then hands it to the 21-year-old Lacey man.

The 21-year-old removed the gun from the holster and began to “show it off” to the 20-year-old woman. One bullet was discharged, striking the girl and woman.

