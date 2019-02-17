Woman dies after wreck on highway in Thurston County

A 24-year-old Aberdeen woman died Saturday night after the pickup truck she was riding in lost control and crashed, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 21-year-old Elma man driving the pickup truck was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle was headed east on state Route 8 when it lost control at Wilson Road.
The pickup truck then hit the guardrail and drove off the road, eventually coming to rest on the driver’s side about 25 feet from SR 8.
One lane of eastbound SR 8 was closed for nearly four hours, according to the state patrol.
