Local business owner says she is running for Lacey City Council

Local business owner Lynda Zeman is running for Lacey City Council, the candidate told The Olympian on Monday.
Zeman, 32, is the co-owner of Window Genie, a residential and commercial window cleaning and maintenance business. She’s also on the board of Hawks Prairie Rotary and is the president of another service club, Zonta Club of Olympia.
Running for council is an extension of serving the community, she said.
“It’s a core value of who I am,” Zeman said.
Zeman is running for the Position No. 3 seat currently held by Councilwoman Rachel Young. Young was appointed to the seat left vacant by Jeff Gadman after he was elected Thurston County Treasurer.
Young is not running for election, she said Monday.
Also up for election this year: Council members Lenny Greenstein and Jason Hearn. Greenstein has already filed paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission, while Hearn has not.
However, it’s not official until filing week in May.
If elected, Zeman said she will listen and be accessible to her constituents.
“I want to represent the opinion of the people in a fair way,” she said.
Asked if there was a current city issue that was important to her, Zeman said she was supportive of a plan to build a replica train depot alongside the future Lacey Museum on Pacific Avenue, but was less supportive of the amount of money being spent.
An initial city estimate placed the cost of the train depot at $685,000, but a more recent estimate places it between $800,000 and $900,000, City Manager Scott Spence said Monday. The latest estimate includes site work, he said.
