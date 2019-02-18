Local

Woman who died in Thurston County wreck has been identified

By Rolf Boone

February 18, 2019 04:59 PM

Tannija J. Smith, 24, of Aberdeen, was identified Monday as the woman who died in a wreck on state Route 8 in Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Smith died Saturday night after the pickup truck she was riding in lost control and crashed on eastbound SR 8 at Wilson Road. The vehicle left the road, hit a guard rail, then wound up about 25 feet from SR 8.

The 21-year-old Elma man driving the pickup was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The right lane of eastbound SR 8 was closed for nearly four hours.

