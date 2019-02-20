Pedestrian is in stable condition after being hit by pickup truck on Yelm Highway

A 27-year-old man was in stable condition Wednesday after he was hit by an eastbound pickup truck on Yelm Highway, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Pierce County man was going to work when he was hit by the vehicle, Deputy Ben Elkins said. He was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
About 7 a.m. Wednesday, the man was crossing the crosswalk in the 2800 block of Yelm Highway, which is near Rich Road Southeast at Yelm Highway.
The pickup truck driver didn’t see the man until it was too late, Elkins said.
He expects the driver will be cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
