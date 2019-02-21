Two board members at Thurston Conservation District removed from office

More than a year after launching an investigation into Thurston Conservation District board members, the Washington State Conservation Commission has voted to remove two members effective immediately for neglect of duty and malfeasance in office.

A report by staff at the state commission released last year found Eric Johnson, the board’s chairman, and Richard Mankamyer, its auditor, failed to respond to a public records request, delayed or refused to sign district checks, and prevented the release of board meeting minutes to the public.

District staff also reported what they considered to be inappropriate or intimidating comments and actions by the two. At a hearing Wednesday in Olympia, Kirk Robinson, interim director at the state commission who conducted the investigation, testified he heard repeated concerns from staff about their safety and well-being.

Conservation districts are public, non-regulatory agencies overseen by the state commission. Last year, the Thurston Conservation District had six permanent employees and a budget of about $1.2 million.

At the hearing, the board members’ lawyer focused on actions by district staff, arguing Johnson and Mankamyer were only trying to exercise oversight. Jim Goche, a former board member who served with Johnson, described a “civil war” between the board and staff going back years.

A human resources consultant hired to investigate alleged financial discrepancies testified she found many “red flags” at the district during a two-week investigation last summer.

But Chris Rietz, assistant attorney general representing Washington State Conservation Commission staff at the hearing, argued board members are ultimately responsible for district operations.

“This is essentially a case of bare-knuckle control politics gone wrong,” he said in closing arguments.

This was the first time in the state commission’s history it has removed local board members. The commission, which had appointed Johnson to his seat, will now appoint his replacement, while the Thurston Conservation District board will appoint someone to serve out Mankamyer’s term until May 2020.