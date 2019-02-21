Tumwater School District names 3 finalists for superintendent

Krestin Bahr, Sean Dotson and Chris Woods are the finalists to be the next Tumwater School District superintendent.
The vacancy was created by former superintendent John Bash, who has accepted a job as assistant superintendent for the Tenino School District. He will leave Tumwater schools at the end of the school year.
The three finalists are:
▪ Bahr has been the Eatonville School District superintendent since 2013. Before her current position, she was a middle school principal, middle school assistant principal, as well as a middle school science teacher and high school science and health teacher. She has and undergraduate degree from Pacific Lutheran University, a graduate degree from City University, and a superintendent’s credential from Washington State University.
▪ Dotson has been the associate superintendent of Cheney Public Schools since 2012. He has previous experience as an elementary school principal, a high school and middle school assistant principal and a high school teacher. He has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Eastern Washington University, and a doctorate and superintendent credential from Washington State University.
▪ Woods has been assistant superintendent of Tumwater School District since 2015. Woods has previous experience as a high school principal, elementary school principal and middle school assistant principal. He’s also a former middle school and elementary school teacher. He has an undergraduate degree from Central Washington University, a graduate degree from City University, and earned his superintendent credential at Seattle Pacific University.
The public is invited to attend three community forums — one for each finalist — next week at the Tumwater School District board room, 621 Linwood Ave SW.
Dotson is set to appear Monday, Bahr Tuesday and Woods Wednesday. All three events will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
