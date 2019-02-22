Yelm’s school bond passes in final election results

After three failed attempts in three years, Yelm Community Schools has finally passed a bond.
According to final results from the Feb. 12 special election released Friday, the district’s $98.9 million bond measure passed with 64 percent approval.
The money will pay for security upgrades at buildings throughout the district and to replace Yelm Middle School and Southworth Elementary School.
Bond measures for similar projects failed in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The only other measure on the ballot in Thurston County was a Tanglewilde Parks and Recreation District No. 1 property tax levy, which passed with 55 percent in final results.
Turnout in Thurston County was 35 percent.
Comments