2 dead, 6 hurt after head-on crash on US 12

By Rolf Boone

February 24, 2019 10:17 AM

Two people died and six others were hurt after a head-on collision on US 12 in Lewis County on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 39-year-old woman from London, England and a 10-year-old boy from Kirkland, died at the scene. A 36-year-old woman from Selah and five children, ages four to 13, were hurt and taken to hospitals in the region.

The London woman was identified as Jonna R. Rane, according to the state patrol.

The Selah woman went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The five children were transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

About 2 p.m. Saturday on US 12, 10 miles east of Packwood, the London woman was headed east in an SUV when she allegedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Selah woman’s SUV in the westbound lanes.

The crash was under investigation, according to the state patrol.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

