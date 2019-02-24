2 dead, 6 hurt after head-on crash on US 12

Two people died and six others were hurt after a head-on collision on US 12 in Lewis County on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 39-year-old woman from London, England and a 10-year-old boy from Kirkland, died at the scene. A 36-year-old woman from Selah and five children, ages four to 13, were hurt and taken to hospitals in the region.
The London woman was identified as Jonna R. Rane, according to the state patrol.
The Selah woman went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The five children were transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.
About 2 p.m. Saturday on US 12, 10 miles east of Packwood, the London woman was headed east in an SUV when she allegedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Selah woman’s SUV in the westbound lanes.
The crash was under investigation, according to the state patrol.
