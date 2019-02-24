Local

This Port of Olympia commissioner is running for a second term

By Rolf Boone

February 24, 2019 11:52 AM

Joe Downing
Joe Downing Courtesy Joe Downing
Port of Olympia Commissioner Joe Downing, who represents Thurston County’s District 1, will seek a second, four-year term on the commission, the candidate announced over the weekend.

Downing was first elected in 2015 after he defeated former Commissioner George Barner.

Downing also appears to have attracted a challenger, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Helen Wheatley has filed for the District 1 seat as well, PDC data show.

Nothing is official for any candidate until filing week in May.

In a news release, Downing identified some port accomplishments during his first term.

Among them: a second phase of redevelopment was launched on East Bay, and more property was leased to support entrepreneurial opportunities.

“I am proud of the decisions and actions the port commissioners made over the last three years,” he said in a statement. “We are poised to continue the positive work we started.”

Before becoming a commissioner, Downing was employed by the state Department of Financial Institutions where he worked as a financial examiner of banks and other lending companies. He also previously served on the port’s citizen advisory committee.

Downing earned his MBA at the University of Oregon. He also has experience in manufacturing and production logistics, according to his news release.

