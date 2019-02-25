Olympia police looking for 2 suspects after Sunday assault

Olympia police are looking for two men who allegedly assaulted another man in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue Southeast on Sunday.
The two men are white and thought to be between the ages of 17 and 21. They were last seen wearing blue jeans and dark-colored long-sleeve t-shirts. One had dark hair, the other light-colored hair, according to police.
About 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the two men were walking along 11th Avenue when they knocked over a garbage can, angering a 38-year-old resident in the area, Lt. Paul Lower said.
One of the suspects picked up the garbage can, but the other suspect got mad and threatened to break all the windows in a nearby truck. That led the 38-year-old man to leave and return with a stick, according to police.
The two suspects then allegedly attacked the man with his own stick until he fell to the ground.
Olympia police used a K9 to track the suspects, but they were not found.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
