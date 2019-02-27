Local

Restaurant inspections for Feb. 27

February 27, 2019 05:00 AM

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors

Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.
Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Curry King



5823 Lacey Blvd. SE

Feb. 14: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Sanitizer, chlorine, test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. NOTE: Ensure all shallow pan cooled items are 2 inches or less.

No violations found



Albertsons #3417 (3520 Pacific Ave. SE)

