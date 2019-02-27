Missed Olympia’s free debris drop-off? You’ll get another chance this weekend.

For the second weekend in a row, the city of Olympia will off free yard debris drop-off for residents still cleaning up from this month’s snowstorms.





The free service is for Olympia residents only. Staff will request proof of residency with a driver’s license or utility bill before accepting debris.

Two locations will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Dirt Works at Alta Street Southwest off Capital Mall Drive behind Yauger Park

City of Olympia waste drop-off site, 1000 10th Ave. SE

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian

Last weekend, the city collected 1,350 cubic yards of debris at the two sites, according to Olympia Public Works Director Rich Hoey.

For information, call the public works department at 360-753-8333.