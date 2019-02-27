Thurston County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to ram deputy’s vehicle

A man wanted by the state Department of Corrections later fled U.S. Marshals and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they tried to contact him Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, William R. Witt, 39, led deputies on a pursuit into Lacey and allegedly attempted to ram a deputy’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says there is probable cause to arrest Witt on suspicion of first-degree attempted assault and eluding a pursuing police vehicle. There’s also a DOC felony warrant for escaping community custody.
About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Witt led deputies on a pursuit into Lacey, then drove onto an Interstate 5 on-ramp where he made a u-turn and drove northbound in the southbound lanes. A deputy entered I-5 at the same time when Witt allegedly tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle.
Witt later exited I-5 and deputies lost sight of him. He was last seen driving an older, green, Ford Explorer with Oregon license plates.
Witt is described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He also has a beard.
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call 911.
