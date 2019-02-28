Local

Grays Harbor County man is injured after driving ‘too fast for conditions,’ troopers say

By Rolf Boone

February 28, 2019 10:53 AM

A 66-year-old Raymond man was taken to an area hospital after he wrecked his 2002 Chevrolet Venture van early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Raymond man was headed north on U.S. 101, 12 miles north of Raymond, when his vehicle crossed the center line, drove off the road to the left and crashed into a southbound ditch.

Troopers say he was driving “too fast for conditions.”

